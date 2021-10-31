US, EU Agree to Suspend Trump-Era Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum - EU Commission President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The United States and the European Union have reached an agreement on suspending the tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Sunday.

"We agreed to suspend the tariffs on steel and aluminum and to start ... a new global sustainable steel arrangement. And this marks a milestone in the renew EU-US partnership," von der Leyen said at the G20 meeting in Rome.