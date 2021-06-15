UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-EU Aircraft Subsidies Agreement Step Toward 'Durable Solution' - Trade Representative

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

US-EU Aircraft Subsidies Agreement Step Toward 'Durable Solution' - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The recent agreement between the United States and the European Union to take steps to resolve the disputes over aircraft subsidies is intended to lay the groundwork for a lasting solution to the problem, a senior US Trade Representative (USTR) official said on Tuesday.

"This is an agreement that we think can lay the basis for a durable solution, and I think if we demonstrate that's the case in the near-term, we can build on that," the official said.

As part of the new agreement, the United States will suspend its tariffs imposed on the European Union although Washington has noted that it reserves the right to reimpose them should the block fail to meet the expectations in the agreement.

Related Topics

Washington European Union United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

16 minutes ago

Indian journalist in UP dies a day after filing co ..

16 minutes ago

All funds meant for Sindh province to be spent on ..

16 minutes ago

IG Prisons directs for sports, physical activities ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.