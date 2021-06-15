US-EU Aircraft Subsidies Agreement Step Toward 'Durable Solution' - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The recent agreement between the United States and the European Union to take steps to resolve the disputes over aircraft subsidies is intended to lay the groundwork for a lasting solution to the problem, a senior US Trade Representative (USTR) official said on Tuesday.

"This is an agreement that we think can lay the basis for a durable solution, and I think if we demonstrate that's the case in the near-term, we can build on that," the official said.

As part of the new agreement, the United States will suspend its tariffs imposed on the European Union although Washington has noted that it reserves the right to reimpose them should the block fail to meet the expectations in the agreement.