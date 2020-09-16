UrduPoint.com
US, EU Allies Began Preparing Events In Belarus In Advance - Lukashenko

US, EU Allies Began Preparing Events in Belarus in Advance - Lukashenko

The United States and their European allies began preparing the current events in Belarus 10 years in advance, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States and their European allies began preparing the current events in Belarus 10 years in advance, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday.

"Globally speaking, this is the United States, namely, their network of foundations to support the so-called democracy. In Europe, US satellites were active � Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and, unfortunately, Ukraine," the president said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

All of these countries had a role to play, Lukashenko said. The West changed its tactics after unsuccessful attempts to foment revolution in Belarus in 2006 and 2010, the president said. The destabilization technologies prepared for the presdiential elections had been "tested" at the legislative elections several months earlier, according to Lukashenko.

Lukashenko said that there were plans to bring thousands of people to the streets during protests and capture important buildings.

