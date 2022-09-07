UrduPoint.com

US, EU Boosted Russian Aluminum, Nickel Imports Since Start Of Ukraine Operation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US, EU Boosted Russian Aluminum, Nickel Imports Since Start of Ukraine Operation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United States and the European Union have increased their imports of Russian aluminum and nickel since the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing United Nations data.

The imports of key industrial metals from Russia have increased despite the collective West's efforts to cut off Russia's foreign revenues and the logistical challenges involved, the report said.

Imports of Russian aluminum and nickel by the United States and the European Union have increased by 70% and amounted $1.98 billion from March to June, the report said, citing figures from the United Nations Comtrade database.

During the four months following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the European Union was the largest importer of unwrought aluminum from Russia and obtained some 78,207 tonnes per month in the March-June period - 13% more than the same period last year.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The collective West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in commodity prices worldwide.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Same Luhansk Donetsk United States February March June From Billion

Recent Stories

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defea ..

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

11 minutes ago
 PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Q ..

PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Qamar Zaman Kaira

11 minutes ago
 Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - ..

Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - Prime Minister's Office

12 minutes ago
 US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensi ..

US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensive Purposes - State Department

12 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice again ..

Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice against Imran for bringing disreput ..

12 minutes ago
 Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffect ..

Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffected Amid US-China Tensions - Ex ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.