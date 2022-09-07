US, EU Boosted Russian Aluminum, Nickel Imports Since Start of Ukraine Operation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United States and the European Union have increased their imports of Russian aluminum and nickel since the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing United Nations data.

The imports of key industrial metals from Russia have increased despite the collective West's efforts to cut off Russia's foreign revenues and the logistical challenges involved, the report said.

Imports of Russian aluminum and nickel by the United States and the European Union have increased by 70% and amounted $1.98 billion from March to June, the report said, citing figures from the United Nations Comtrade database.

During the four months following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the European Union was the largest importer of unwrought aluminum from Russia and obtained some 78,207 tonnes per month in the March-June period - 13% more than the same period last year.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The collective West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in commodity prices worldwide.