US, EU Call on Taliban to End Offensive, Engage in Peace Process - Joint Communiqué

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The United States, the European Union, individual European states and NATO are urging the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to stop its military offensive in Afghanistanand engage in peace talks, the US-Europe Communiqué on Afghanistan and Peace Efforts said on Friday.

"We call on the Taliban to end their military offensive, and on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in the peace process," the joint communiqué, issued by the United States, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and NATO, said.