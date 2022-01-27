UrduPoint.com

US, EU Called On Taliban To Prevent Human Rights Violations In Afghanistan At Oslo Talks

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:34 PM

US, EU Called on Taliban to Prevent Human Rights Violations in Afghanistan at Oslo Talks

The United States and Europe together urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to prevent further increase in human rights violations in Afghanistan and address the humanitarian crisis in the country while praising the Afghan interim government's commitments to ensure women's rights during the Oslo talks, a joint statement published on Thursday said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States and Europe together urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to prevent further increase in human rights violations in Afghanistan and address the humanitarian crisis in the country while praising the Afghan interim government's commitments to ensure women's rights during the Oslo talks, a joint statement published on Thursday said.

Special representatives and envoys of the US, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom met to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in Oslo on Monday. The Taliban representatives and civil society actors were present at some sessions of the meeting. The participants said that the Taliban's appearance to these sessions in no way implies official recognition of the Afghan interim government by the EU or US.

"(Envoys and representatives) urged the Taliban to do more to stop the alarming increase of human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions (to include recent detentions of women's rights activists), forced disappearances, media crackdowns, extra-judicial killings, torture and prohibitions on women and girls' education, employment and freedom to travel without a male escort," the statement, published on the Norwegian government's website, said.

Parties addressed the humanitarian crisis in the country and expressed the importance of removing conditions and obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid. The sides said that "an inclusive and representative political system" in Afghanistan is required for the sake of peace and stability.

Participants welcomed the Taliban's "public pledges" on women's rights, including those that girls and women will be allowed to start education at schools and universities in March, and will be allowed to work.

The US and Europe reaffirmed their expectations that the Taliban will continue tackling terrorism and drug trafficking, and expressed readiness to provide assistance in restoring Afghan economy.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops after 20-year presence in the country. In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Prime Minister United Nations Education Europe Civil Society France Norway European Union Germany Male Oslo Italy United Kingdom United States March August September Women Media Government Employment

Recent Stories

Iranian State TV Channel Disrupted by Cyber Attack ..

Iranian State TV Channel Disrupted by Cyber Attack During Live Broadcast

48 seconds ago
 EU Calls on WhatsApp to Clarify Updates in Privacy ..

EU Calls on WhatsApp to Clarify Updates in Privacy Policy Amid Data Protection C ..

50 seconds ago
 3-day moot competition organized at SU

3-day moot competition organized at SU

51 seconds ago
 Syria Accuses US of Nurturing Kurdish Separatism i ..

Syria Accuses US of Nurturing Kurdish Separatism in Country's North

54 seconds ago
 US to Issue 20,000 More Visas for Non-Agricultural ..

US to Issue 20,000 More Visas for Non-Agricultural Workers in First Half of Year ..

5 minutes ago
 US Unveils Initiative to Bolster Water Sector Resi ..

US Unveils Initiative to Bolster Water Sector Resilience Against Cyber Attacks - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>