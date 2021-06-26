UrduPoint.com
US, EU, Canada Ready To Review Sanctions Policies Against Venezuela - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

US, EU, Canada Ready to Review Sanctions Policies Against Venezuela - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The United States along with the European Union and Canada have expressed their willingness to lift sanctions against Venezuela amid "meaningful" progress in restoring national democratic institutions, three top diplomats said in a joint statement on Friday.

"We welcome substantive, credible advancements to restore core democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela and are willing to review sanctions policies based on meaningful progress in a comprehensive negotiation," US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau said in their statement.

