US, EU, Canada to Unveil Coordinated Sanctions in Response to Belarus Next Week - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The United States, the European Union and Canada will announce coordinated sanctions against Belarus next week, Acting US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent told a virtual panel on Friday.

"Our aspiration is to have a coordinated announcement and we'll see if we're able to do that at the beginning of the middle of next week," Kent said during the event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington.