US, EU Citizens Overwhelmingly Disappointed In Liberalism - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

US, EU Citizens Overwhelmingly Disappointed in Liberalism - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The overwhelming majority of people in the United States and several countries of the European Union confessed disappointment in the liberal values that the Western politicians push for, a poll conducted by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) for Sputnik showed on Wednesday.

The poll was aimed at learning the public's opinion of the liberal model of society and its premises, such as the non-interference of government in the economy, also known as the laissez-faire principle, multiculturalism and the changing interpretation of the family concept, among other issues. Respondents were asked to choose between two options ” either the existing liberal model is in crisis and a new model is needed to complement it, or the liberal model is good as it is and only needs minor modifications.

Of the 5,031 respondents, 80 percent of Italians, 73 percent of the Frenchmen, 61 percent of Germans, 60 percent of US citizens and 58 percent of UK citizens said that liberalism is in crisis and other models of development need to be considered.

The poll was conducted among 1,001 people in Italy, 1,003 in France, 1,004 in Germany and the United Kingdom each, and 1,019 in the United States.

In contrast to the US and UK, where the people with higher levels of education chose to say that liberalism was in crisis, in other countries this opinion was more widespread among lesser-educated respondents, the poll's findings suggested.

