US, EU Closely Coordinate Response Regarding Navalny Case - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States closely coordinates with the European Union its response to the imprisonment of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, State Department's spokesman Ned price told reporters.

However, Price refused to preview any sanctions against Russia expected to be announced soon by the United States.

"I wouldn't want to speak to measures that the EU may have coming, I wouldn't want to speak to any measures that we may have coming. But suffice it to say that we have coordinated very closely. Nothing we do would take the EU by surprise and vice versa," Price said during a press briefing.

Price added that the Biden administration has been working "extraordinarily closely" with the European Union on the issue of human rights in Russia, including the Navalny case as well as those individuals who have been unjustly detained in the aftermath of his arrest.

Last week, EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said that EU member state foreign ministers agreed to expand sanctions against Russia over the situation concerning Navalny. On Monday, US media reported that the Biden administration is preparing to impose sanctions later this week.