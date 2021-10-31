UrduPoint.com

US, EU Committed To Negotiate Carbon-Based Arrangement On Steel, Aluminum Trade - Biden

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

US, EU Committed to Negotiate Carbon-Based Arrangement on Steel, Aluminum Trade - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The United States and the European Union have pledged to negotiate a new carbon-based arrangement on steel and aluminum trade after agreeing to suspend the Trump-era tariffs in the sectors, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"The US and the EU have committed to negotiate a carbon-based arrangement on steel and aluminum trade," Biden said addressing the G20 summit in Rome.

The sides committed to re-establish transatlantic trade flows in steel and aluminium, as well as to boost their partnership and tackle challenges in the steel and aluminium sector, the EU and the US said in a joint statement.

"The European Union and the United States have a shared commitment to joint action and deepened cooperation in these sectors and are taking joint steps to defend workers, industries and communities from global overcapacity and climate change, including through a new arrangement to discourage trade in high-carbon steel and aluminum that contributes to global excess capacity from other countries and ensure that domestic policies support lowering the carbon intensity of these industries," the statement read, as quoted by the White House.

Related Topics

White House European Union Rome United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

6 minutes ago
 1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under S ..

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubai’s Natural Reserves

1 hour ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

2 hours ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.