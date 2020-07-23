US-EU Dialogue on China to Be 'Action Oriented' for More Policy Outcomes - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said he expects the US-EU dialogue on China to be action-oriented, according to Biegun's written testimony published on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's website.

"On June 25, the Secretary [of State Mike Pompeo] announced the United States has accepted EU High Representative Josep Borrell's proposal to create a US-EU Dialogue on China - a new mechanism for discussing the Transatlantic community's common concerns about the threat the PRC [People's Republic of China] poses to our shared democratic ideals," Biegun said on Wednesday. "We anticipate it will be action-oriented and lead to more coordinated policy outcomes that will advance our shared interests.

"

Biegun pointed out that the United States is engaged with allies in the G7, G20 and NATO while boosting its partnerships across the Transatlantic, the Indo-Pacific, the middle East, Africa and the Western Hemisphere regions.

"Similarly, China is a core component of our security dialogues with the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada," Biegun said.

Earlier in July, Pompeo told reporters that the United States would begin a dialogue with the European Union on a coordinated policy toward China "very shortly."