US-EU Dialogue On China To Be 'Action Oriented' For More Policy Outcomes - State Dept.

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:30 AM

US-EU Dialogue on China to Be 'Action Oriented' for More Policy Outcomes - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said he expects the US-EU dialogue on China to be action-oriented, according to Biegun's written testimony published on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's website.

"On June 25, the Secretary [of State Mike Pompeo] announced the United States has accepted EU High Representative Josep Borrell's proposal to create a US-EU Dialogue on China - a new mechanism for discussing the Transatlantic community's common concerns about the threat the PRC [People's Republic of China] poses to our shared democratic ideals," Biegun said on Wednesday. "We anticipate it will be action-oriented and lead to more coordinated policy outcomes that will advance our shared interests.

Biegun pointed out that the United States is engaged with allies in the G7, G20 and NATO while boosting its partnerships across the Transatlantic, the Indo-Pacific, the middle East, Africa and the Western Hemisphere regions.

"Similarly, China is a core component of our security dialogues with the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada," Biegun said.

Earlier in July, Pompeo told reporters that the United States would begin a dialogue with the European Union on a coordinated policy toward China "very shortly."

