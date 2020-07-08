US-EU Dialogue on China to Start 'Very Shortly' - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that the dialogue with the European Union on the coordinated policy toward China will start "very shortly" and expressed confidence the world will come together to respond Beijing's numerous transgressions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that the dialogue with the European Union on the coordinated policy toward China will start "very shortly" and expressed confidence the world will come together to respond Beijing's numerous transgressions.

"We will start very shortly a dialogue with our EU friends on how we collectively can respond to this challenge from the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said during a briefing.

US-China relations have deteriorated during as the Trump administration has accused Beijing of engaging in unfair trade practices, committing human rights violations, encroaching on the special status of Hong Kong, intimidating of its neighbors and lying about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Pompeo said he is convinced more than ever that the free peoples of the world will come to understand the threat China presents not only internally, but also its impact on the world as not being good for free and democracy-loving peoples.

"And the world will come together to respond to that in a way that is powerful and important," Pompeo added.

China has denied the accusations and has pointed to numerous violations of international law by the United States.