US, EU Diplomats Agreed To Support Ukraine, Continue Consultations - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) High-level diplomats from the United States and European Union in a joint statement said they held a bilateral meeting in Washington, DC to discuss a range of issues, including the importance of US-EU support for Ukraine given the alleged Russian aggression on its borders.

"(US) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman and European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino led the first U.S.-EU high-level consultations on the Indo-Pacific on December 3 in Washington," the statement said on Friday. "They... discussed the importance of continued consultation and US-EU support for Ukraine against Russian aggression."

Both diplomats reiterated their concerns over the recent Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, according to the statement.

Over the past several weeks, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in what they characterize as "aggressive actions" by Russia on their border. However, Russia has refuted the accusations by saying it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion.

Russia has repeatedly said it stands by its right to move armed forces freely within its territory. The Kremlin has also expressed concerns about Ukraine having aggregated almost half of all its armed forces on the contact line with the Donbas region in the east of the country.

