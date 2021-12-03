US, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Senior US and EU officials underscore the need to cooperate with China where possible and manage competition in a responsible manner, a joint press release by the US Department of State and the European External Action Service said.

"They reiterated that the United States' and EU's respective relations with China are multifaceted and emphasized the importance of the United States and EU maintaining continuous and close contacts on our respective approaches as we invest and grow our economies, cooperate with China where possible, and manage our competition and systemic rivalry with China responsibly," the statement said on Thursday.

The statement was issued after the second high-level meeting of the US-EU Dialogue on China that was held by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino.