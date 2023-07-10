Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 11:13 PM

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met in Brussels with his European counterparts to discuss efforts to limit Russia's revenue, prevent sanctions evasion, the Department of the Treasury said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met in Brussels with his European counterparts to discuss efforts to limit Russia's revenue, prevent sanctions evasion, the Department of the Treasury said on Monday.

"Today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with foreign counterparts from the European Commission and European Union and executives from companies in the clean energy industry in Brussels, Belgium," the department said in a statement. "In meetings with Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, and Secretary-General Stefano Sannino, the Deputy Secretary discussed joint efforts to hold Russia accountable for their illegal war, including actions to limit Russia's revenue, erode their military-industrial complex, and prevent sanctions evasion.

Adeyemo also underscored the importance of continued economic support for Ukraine, it added.

While in Brussels, Adeyemo met with ambassadors to the EU from Greece, Cyprus, and Malta to discuss the implementation of sanctions against Russia, the statement said.

He also spoke about commitments to the green economic transition and to building secure, resilient clean energy supply chains, according to the statement.

