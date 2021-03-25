UrduPoint.com
US, EU Encourage Russia To Engage, 'Abandon Confrontational Approaches' - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United States and European Union urge Russia to abandon "confrontational approaches" and engage in dialogue on issues of mutual concern, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and High Representative Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell noted their determination to further address, in a coordinated manner, Russia's challenging behavior," Blinken and Borrell said in a joint statement after meeting in Brussels. "Both sides declared that they are ready to engage with Russia on issues of common interest and to encourage Russia to abandon confrontational approaches."

The two diplomats said their shared concerns included Ukraine, Georgia, disinformation, election meddling, malicious cyber activities, military posturing and human rights.

