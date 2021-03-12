US, EU Executed 'Strong Joint Response' to Navalny Case - White House Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The United States and the European Union have strongly and jointly responded to the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We revitalized our alliances in Asia and Europe.

Last week with the Europeans we agreed to a pause in tariffs in a long running Boeing - airbus dispute and we executed a strong joint response to Russia's poisoning of Alexey Navalny," Sullivan said at a briefing. "We've begun deep consultations with our European partners on a common approach to our concerns with China."

Russia has denied all US allegations related to the Navalny case. On February 2, a Moscow court substituted Navalny's suspended sentence in corruption case with a real prison term of 3.5 years for multiple violations of his probation terms. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.