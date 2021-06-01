US, EU Expected to Keep Syria Under Sanctions After Presidential Election - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The United State and the European Union are expected to continue imposing sanctions on Syria and putting pressure on its people even after the presidential election, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Tuesday.

"This the state that previously waged an economic war against Syria, it is the United States that imposed unilateral illegal sanctions against our country. They were accompanied by similar European sanctions that affected the Syrian economy and every citizen," Haddad said at an online press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency.

He noted that it is to be expected that sanctions will continue despite the recent presidential election in the country.

"So it won't be strange that after the elections and after the convincing victory of our president, these countries will continue with their sanctions and pressure on the Syrian people," Haddad added.

In late May, Syrian President Bashar Assad won the country's second presidential election since the onset of the ongoing civil war, securing 95.1% of votes. Several Western countries, including the United States, announced they will not recognize the legitimacy of the election.