US, EU Express Support For Exploring New Gas Transit Routes To Ukraine - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 11:50 PM

US, EU Express Support for Exploring New Gas Transit Routes to Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The US-EU Energy Council said in a joint statement on Monday that both sides will continue to support efforts to find new gas transit routes and capacity from the European Union to Ukraine.

"The Council expressed continued support for exploring new gas transit routes and capacity from the EU to Ukraine," the statement said.

The US-EU Energy Council affirmed that Ukraine continues to be a key partner for the United States and the European Union and they consider the country's energy security to be a vital issue, the statement said.

