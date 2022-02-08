US, EU Express Support for Exploring New Gas Transit Routes to Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The US-EU Energy Council said in a joint statement on Monday that both sides will continue to support efforts to find new gas transit routes and capacity from the European Union to Ukraine.

The US-EU Energy Council affirmed that Ukraine continues to be a key partner for the United States and the European Union and they consider the country's energy security to be a vital issue, the statement said.