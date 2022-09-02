UrduPoint.com

US, EU Hindering Decline In Food Prices On World Market - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The United States and the European Union do not want to lift restrictions on Russian exports, thus, preventing the reduction in food prices on the world market, Alexander Kinschak, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's middle East and North Africa department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat reaffirmed that Russia will further fulfill its commitments to supply food to Africa and the Middle East, despite Western sanctions. But to fully normalize the situation, it is necessary to remove all transport and insurance restrictions on Russian exports and ensure free payments.

"So far, the Americans and Europeans do not want to do this, preventing the saturation of the global food market and lower prices. At the same time, they continue to ... (spread misinformation) that Russia provoked 'global hunger,'" Kinschak said.

