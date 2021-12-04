US, EU Launch Security Dialogue, First Meeting Set for Early 2022 - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The United States and the European Union are launching a dialogue on security and defense, with its first meeting slated for early 2022, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a joint statement on Friday.

The leaders acknowledged "the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense that contributes to global and Transatlantic security" and expressed support for "the fullest possible involvement of the United States in EU defense initiatives."

"As envisioned in the June 2021 U.S.-EU Summit joint statement, they announce the launch of a U.S.-EU dialogue on security and defense ... The first meeting of the dialogue, which will aim to pursue closer cooperation in the fields of security and defense, will be held in early 2022," the statement further said.