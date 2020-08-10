US, EU Launch Talks on New Privacy Shield After European Court Ruling - Commerce Chief

US and EU negotiators initiated talks on a new Privacy Shield agreement on trans-Atlantic data transfers following a court ruling striking down an existing protocol, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) US and EU negotiators initiated talks on a new Privacy Shield agreement on trans-Atlantic data transfers following a court ruling striking down an existing protocol, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said in a statement on Monday.

"The US Department of Commerce and the European Commission have initiated discussions to evaluate the potential for an enhanced EU-US Privacy Shield framework to comply with the July 16 judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union," the release said.

The court decision declared "invalid" an earlier decision by the European Commission that existing privacy protections were adequate to protect privacy of Europeans who send personal data to the United States, Commerce said in a separate fact sheet.

As a result, the existing EU-US Privacy shield is no longer a valid mechanism to comply with existing EU requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States, Commerce said.

The Data Protection Shield is the main mechanism under which US tech giants process personal and financial data of users from the European Union. The court decision stems from the fact US national security laws take precedence over personal privacy.