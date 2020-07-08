US, EU Make Progress in Talks on Restarting Travel - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States and the European Union are making headway in negotiations about resuming travel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

The European Union has placed the United States on a black list of 14 countries whose residents are prohibited to travel to the bloc starting July 1 due to the high number of novel coronavirus infections.

"With respect to the conversations with the European Union [about ending travel restrictions], we have made some progress," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State said the two sides are focused on a systematic approach that would allow to resume travel without a repeated pattern of shutdowns and restarts dependent on the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo also said that there is interest on both sides of the Atlantic for travel to recommence.

The United States is designing a set of metrics upon which it will consider ending travel restrictions with individual nations and that each suspension would be reevaluated on a case-by-case basis, Pompeo added.

As of Wednesday, US health officials have reported more than 2.99 million novel coronavirus cases and an excess of 131,000 virus-related fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.