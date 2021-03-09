US, EU Need Stronger Cooperation on Climate to Tackle 'Extraordinary' Crisis - Envoy Kerry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The United States and the European Union should boost their collaboration on climate matters in order to deal with what has become an extraordinary crisis, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said during a visit to Brussels on Tuesday.

"As I come here to renew conversations with our friends in Europe over our cooperation on climate, which was extraordinary as we led up to the Paris [agreement]," Kerry said. "People have to even be stronger now. We face an extraordinary crisis because the science is screaming out, the evidence grows by the year."