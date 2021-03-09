UrduPoint.com
US, EU Need Stronger Cooperation On Climate To Tackle 'Extraordinary' Crisis - Kerry

Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:53 PM

US, EU Need Stronger Cooperation on Climate to Tackle 'Extraordinary' Crisis - Kerry

The United States and the European Union should boost their collaboration on climate matters in order to deal with what has become an extraordinary crisis, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said during a visit to Brussels on Tuesday

The United States and the European Union should boost their collaboration on climate matters in order to deal with what has become an extraordinary crisis, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said during a visit to Brussels on Tuesday.

"As I come here to renew conversations with our friends in Europe over our cooperation on climate, which was extraordinary as we led up to the Paris [Climate Agreement]," Kerry said. "People have to even be stronger now. We face an extraordinary crisis because the science is screaming out, the evidence grows by the year."

Kerry pointed out that 2020 was the hottest year to date, among many other indicators of climate change.

The present time is the greatest opportunity for joint action since the industrial revolution in order to "build better" and renew the economies, Kerry said.

"We are no better partners than our friends here in Europe and the European Union.

It is important for us to align ourselves now which is what we will discuss today because no one country can resolve this crisis," he said. "It will take every country and it will be more than governments. It will take the civic society of our states, unities, our nations and it will take the private sector importantly."

Kerry is currently visiting London, Brussels and Paris where ahead of the upcoming climate summits.

In London, Kerry is expected to meet with UK officials who are hosting the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November. In Brussels, Kerry will meet with European Commission representatives, while in Paris, with French government officials.

In February, Kerry held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and agreed to boost cooperation on cutting carbon emissions. Lavrov welcomed the United States' return to the Paris Climate Agreement, which seeks to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

