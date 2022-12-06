UrduPoint.com

US, EU Note 'Preliminary Progress' Of Task Force On Inflation Reduction Act - Statement

December 06, 2022

US, EU Note 'Preliminary Progress' of Task Force on Inflation Reduction Act - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The United States and the European Union said on Monday that their joint task force to address issues in the US Inflation Reduction Act made preliminary progress.

"We also took stock of the work of the dedicated US-EU Task Force on the Inflation Reduction Act and noted the preliminary progress made.

We acknowledge the EU's concerns and underline our commitment to address them constructively," the US and EU said in a joint statement.

More Stories From World

