US, EU Officials Agreed to Insist China Back Immediate End to Hostilities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US and EU officials during their first high-level dialogue on Russia agreed to insist that China support the immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine, the US State Department and European External Action Service said in a joint statement.

"They underlined the importance of insisting that China supports an immediate end to hostilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors, and preventing any risks of further escalation," the statement said on Wednesday.

US and EU officials also agreed to continue to urge China to avoid circumventing sanctions against Russia and to not provide any type of support to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the statement said.