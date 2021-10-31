UrduPoint.com

US, EU Officials Concerned About Russian Troop Movements Near Ukraine Border - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:30 PM

US, EU Officials Concerned About Russian Troop Movements Near Ukraine Border - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) A number of US and EU officials are concerned about the alleged movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, the Washington Post reported.

The officials, who anonymously spoke to the newspaper, claimed that they had noticed unusual movements of military personnel and equipment in western Russia.

The officials revealed that they started to notice these movements in the past few weeks following the completion of a joint military operation between Russian and Belarus, Zapad 2021, which took place from September 10-16.

Kiev alongside a number of Western states expressed concern about alleged intensifications of aggressive behavior by Russia near its borders with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously noted that Russia is only moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to Peskov, Russia's actions do not threaten any other states and must not worry anyone.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Belarus September Border Post From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubai’s Natural Reserves

11 minutes ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

56 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

1 hour ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.