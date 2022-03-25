UrduPoint.com

US, EU Providing $13.7Bln Over 5 Years To Ensure Global Food Supplies - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US, EU Providing $13.7Bln Over 5 Years to Ensure Global Food Supplies - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States is providing more than $11 billion over the next five years to address global food shortages while the European Union vows to provide $2.5 billion Euros, US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement.

"The United States, through Feed the Future and our nutrition commitments, is providing over $11 billion over the next five years to address food security threats and nutrition across the globe," the joint statement said on Thursday. "For the period 2021-2024, the EU is pledging at least ($2.75) billion for international cooperation related to nutrition."

