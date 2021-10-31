US, EU Reach Agreement to Settle Dispute Over Steel, Aluminum Tariffs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The United States and European Union have reached an agreement to settle their dispute over tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed by ex-US President Donald Trump in 2018, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The sides are expected to announce the deal this weekend after finalizing details, the news agency added.

EU countries are now set to be able to export duty free some 3.3 million tonnes of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system.