UrduPoint.com

US, EU Reach Agreement To Settle Dispute Over Steel, Aluminum Tariffs - Reports

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:40 AM

US, EU Reach Agreement to Settle Dispute Over Steel, Aluminum Tariffs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The United States and European Union have reached an agreement to settle their dispute over tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed by ex-US President Donald Trump in 2018, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The sides are expected to announce the deal this weekend after finalizing details, the news agency added.

EU countries are now set to be able to export duty free some 3.3 million tonnes of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system.

Related Topics

European Union Trump United States 2018 Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

1 hour ago
 Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Petrol prices to remain unchanged

51 seconds ago
 Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 k ..

Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 kicks off

53 seconds ago
 Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US ..

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

6 minutes ago
 Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year ..

Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year old Indian sponsored video ab ..

6 minutes ago
 Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.