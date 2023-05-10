UrduPoint.com

US, EU Refuse To Lift Syria Sanctions Despite Devastating Earthquakes - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The European Union and the United States have not lifted the sanctions they imposed against Syria even despite the devastating earthquakes that hit the middle Eastern country in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly ... called for the nondiscrimination, politicization and imposition of preconditions in providing humanitarian assistance to countries affected by armed conflicts and natural disasters like the February 6 earthquakes ... It is indicative that even this tragedy has not prompted the US and the EU to show mercy. There has been no relaxation of the inhumane and illegal sanctions against Syria," Lavrov said at a quadrilateral ministerial meeting on the normalization of ties between Syria and Turkey in Moscow.

The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow has always rejected any unilateral sanctions that violate international law and the UN Charter.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeast of Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the earthquakes has exceeded 50,000 in Turkey and 8,000 in Syria.

Many countries have expressed their willingness to provide humanitarian aid to Syria, but they have faced difficulties due to the sanctions imposed on the country's government by the EU, the US and the United Kingdom after the start of the civil war in 2011. Although the EU has temporarily softened its sanctions against Damascus to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, most of the restrictive measures have remained in effect. Moreover, in late April, the bloc imposed additional sanctions against individuals and organizations associated with the Syrian government.

