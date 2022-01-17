UrduPoint.com

US, EU Rule Out Disconnection Of Russian Banks From SWIFT - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

US, EU Rule Out Disconnection of Russian Banks From SWIFT - Reports

The United States and the European Union ruled out the disconnection of Russian banks from the SWIFT system as an option for possible sanctions, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United States and the European Union ruled out the disconnection of Russian banks from the SWIFT system as an option for possible sanctions, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources.

According to the publication, targeted economic sanctions are being prepared against the largest Russian banks instead. Germany insists on exceptions, as otherwise there may be obstacles to paying for gas and oil from Russia, the newspaper said.

The publication said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this Thursday in Berlin and discuss the sanctions policy.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Oil Germany Berlin United States May Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt implementing progressive governance po ..

Punjab govt implementing progressive governance policies: Hasaan Khawar

40 seconds ago
 Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: ..

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

1 minute ago
 Farrukh asks Shehbaz to explain his relations with ..

Farrukh asks Shehbaz to explain his relations with Masroor Anwar

1 minute ago
 Drug peddler arrested, 1.2 kg hashish seized

Drug peddler arrested, 1.2 kg hashish seized

1 minute ago
 Croatia Expects Russia-US-NATO Talks on Security G ..

Croatia Expects Russia-US-NATO Talks on Security Guarantees to Continue - Foreig ..

1 minute ago
 Gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

Gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.