US, EU Rule Out Disconnection of Russian Banks From SWIFT - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United States and the European Union ruled out the disconnection of Russian banks from the SWIFT system as an option for possible sanctions, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources.

According to the publication, targeted economic sanctions are being prepared against the largest Russian banks instead. Germany insists on exceptions, as otherwise there may be obstacles to paying for gas and oil from Russia, the newspaper said.

The publication said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this Thursday in Berlin and discuss the sanctions policy.