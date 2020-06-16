US, EU Sanctions Exacerbate Economy Hardships in Syria - UN Special Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US and EU sanctions imposed on Damascus are among the factors that deteriorate the economic conditions throughout Syria, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said in a Security Council briefing on Tuesday.

"The decade-long conflict in Syria has wrought destruction on Syria's people, its environment, its infrastructure and the very fabric of its society - the bonds of trust that underpin any economy," Pedersen said. "In recent months, new factors have joined these underlying structural problems, pushing the economy to the brink. Another factor in this context is significant sanctions by the United States and the European Union."

Pedersen said the ongoing economic crisis is hitting every part of Syria, causing medicine to become more expensive and scarce.

Food prices have skyrocketed, chains have been disrupted, and the purchasing power of ordinary Syrians has diminished, the special envoy added.

"Before this recent deterioration, over 80 percent of Syrians were estimated to be living below the poverty line. The situation is undoubtedly more severe today, and the intensity of that poverty is likely more acute," Pedersen said.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft at the same meeting said that Washington will take decisive steps on Tuesday and Wednesday to prevent the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad from securing a military victory in Syria.

The Syrian Ministry of Health said earlier in June that sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union limit and undermine the government's capabilities to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic and all other medical challenges.