US, EU Seek Progress on Sustainable Steel, Aluminum Agreement by Oct 2023 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The United States and the European Union have pledged to seek a result in the Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel and Aluminum talks by October of this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden said in a joint statement after the bilateral meeting in Washington on Friday.

"We are committed to achieving an ambitious outcome in the Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel and Aluminum negotiations by October 2023," the statement said.

"The arrangement will ensure the long-term viability of our industries, encourage low-carbon intensity steel and aluminum production and trade, and restore market-oriented conditions globally and bilaterally."

The statement went on to say that they will incentivize emission reductions in these sectors.

"The arrangement will be open to all partners demonstrating commitment to countering non-market excess capacity and reducing carbon-intensity in these sectors," it said.