US, EU Sign Tariff Reduction Agreement to Lead Way to More Trade Deals - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The United States and the European Union said in a joint statement on Friday that they have concluded an agreement on reducing tariffs worth $271 million that the two sides hope will lead to concluding additional trade deals in the future.

"As part of improving EU-US relations, this mutually beneficial agreement will bring positive results to the economies of both the United States and the European Union," the joint statement said. "We intend for this package of tariff reductions to mark just the beginning of a process that will lead to additional agreements that create more free, fair and reciprocal transatlantic trade."

The agreement stipulates the two sides stand ready to dial down trade tensions after a series of tariffs initially imposed by the Trump administration last year on EU steel and aluminum.

The two sides have also fought in the past over farm subsidies and aircraft production.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the European Union will remove tariffs by 8-to-12 percent on $111 million worth of US imports, including on lobsters, while the United States will halve duties on EU imports worth $160 million, including that of certain glassware, ceramics, disposable lighters and prepared meals.

Notwithstanding the deal announced on Friday, the United States has imposed tariffs on some $7.5 billion of EU products, including Scottish whiskey, French wine and EU cheese. The tariffs were imposed after the United States won a World Trade Organization verdict that the European Union gave biased treatment to European airplane producer Airbus over US producer Boeing.