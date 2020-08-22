UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, EU Sign Tariff Reduction Agreement To Lead Way To More Trade Deals - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:20 AM

US, EU Sign Tariff Reduction Agreement to Lead Way to More Trade Deals - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The United States and the European Union said in a joint statement on Friday that they have concluded an agreement on reducing tariffs worth $271 million that the two sides hope will lead to concluding additional trade deals in the future.

"As part of improving EU-US relations, this mutually beneficial agreement will bring positive results to the economies of both the United States and the European Union," the joint statement said. "We intend for this package of tariff reductions to mark just the beginning of a process that will lead to additional agreements that create more free, fair and reciprocal transatlantic trade."

The agreement stipulates the two sides stand ready to dial down trade tensions after a series of tariffs initially imposed by the Trump administration last year on EU steel and aluminum.

The two sides have also fought in the past over farm subsidies and aircraft production.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the European Union will remove tariffs by 8-to-12 percent on $111 million worth of US imports, including on lobsters, while the United States will halve duties on EU imports worth $160 million, including that of certain glassware, ceramics, disposable lighters and prepared meals.

Notwithstanding the deal announced on Friday, the United States has imposed tariffs on some $7.5 billion of EU products, including Scottish whiskey, French wine and EU cheese. The tariffs were imposed after the United States won a World Trade Organization verdict that the European Union gave biased treatment to European airplane producer Airbus over US producer Boeing.

Related Topics

World European Union Trump Lead United States Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

21 minutes ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

38 minutes ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

39 minutes ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

39 minutes ago

Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for ..

39 minutes ago

Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbre ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.