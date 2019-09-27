US, EU Start Talks on Facilitating Electronic Access to Investigations - Joint Statement

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The United States and the European Union have agreed to start formal and regular negotiations on an agreement to facilitate access to electronic evidence in criminal investigations, the two sides said in a joint statement released by the US Justice Department on Thursday.

"After a productive first discussion, there was agreement to regular negotiating rounds with the view to concluding an agreement as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Officials from the Justice Department and European Commission held their first round of discussions on Wednesday.

Progress on the negotiations will be reviewed at the next EU-US Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting in December, the statement said.

European Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourova said in the statement that criminals use fast and modern technologies, and EU enforcement authorities needed to work with their US partners for faster access to such evidence.

US Attorney General William Barr said the initiative would help enhance public safety and national security by providing improved and more rapid ability to identify and respond to criminal threats on both sides of the Atlantic.