US, EU States at UN Security Council Strongly Condemn Forced Grounding of Plane in Minsk

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Current and former European member states at the UN Security Council and the United States on Wednesday decried the grounding of the Ryanair plane in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and the following detention of journalist Roman Protasevich, Estonia's envoy to the United Nations, Sven Jurgenson, said in a joint statement on behalf of the countries.

"[Estonia, France, Ireland and former UN Security Council members Belgium and Germany, as well as Norway, United Kingdom and the United States] strongly condemn the forced landing of Ryanair flight in Minsk, Belarus, on the 23rd of May, 2021, endangering aviation safety, and the detention by Belarusian authorities of journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega," Jurgenson said.

"These acts are a blatant attack on international civilian aviation safety and on European security and show flagrant disregard of international laws," he added.