UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, EU States At UN Security Council Strongly Condemn Forced Grounding Of Plane In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US, EU States at UN Security Council Strongly Condemn Forced Grounding of Plane in Minsk

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Current and former European member states at the UN Security Council and the United States on Wednesday decried the grounding of the Ryanair plane in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and the following detention of journalist Roman Protasevich, Estonia's envoy to the United Nations, Sven Jurgenson, said in a joint statement on behalf of the countries.

"[Estonia, France, Ireland and former UN Security Council members Belgium and Germany, as well as Norway, United Kingdom and the United States] strongly condemn the forced landing of Ryanair flight in Minsk, Belarus, on the 23rd of May, 2021, endangering aviation safety, and the detention by Belarusian authorities of journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega," Jurgenson said.

"These acts are a blatant attack on international civilian aviation safety and on European security and show flagrant disregard of international laws," he added.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations France Norway Germany Minsk Sofia Ireland Estonia United Kingdom Belgium Belarus United States May

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

6 minutes ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new talk ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of Arab Parliament commends UAE’s suppor ..

1 hour ago

Ex-aide brands UK's Johnson 'unfit' to be PM over ..

4 minutes ago

US to Stay 'Deeply Engaged' in Afghanistan During ..

4 minutes ago

Bahrain to Close Malls, Restaurants for 2 Weeks to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.