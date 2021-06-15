UrduPoint.com
US, EU Strike Airbus-Boeing Deal, Making Room For China Focus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

US President Joe Biden and the EU agreed a long-term truce in the 17-year-old Airbus-Boeing dispute Tuesday, as they try to push past their own disputes and turn their focus to a rising China

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and the EU agreed a long-term truce in the 17-year-old Airbus-Boeing dispute Tuesday, as they try to push past their own disputes and turn their focus to a rising China.

Negotiated in marathon talks by EU and US officials, the truce was formalised in Biden's summit with European leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, who hosted him in Brussels.

Von der Leyen said the summit had "delivered" as she hailed a "breakthrough" in the long-running feud.

"This really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft," she added.

Earlier this year Biden and Von der Leyen -- the president of the European Commission -- had suspended retaliatory tariffs in the dispute over subsidies for the rival planemakers. The punitive measures targeted European cheese and wine and American what and tobacco, among other products.

