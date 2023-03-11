UrduPoint.com

US, EU Taking Steps Against Third Parties Supporting Russia's Ukraine Operation-Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden and the European Commission President Ursula Van Der Leyen said on Friday that they are taking new steps to target third-country actors in the world in order to disrupt support for Russia's operation in Ukraine.

"We are taking new steps together to target additional third-country actors across the globe to disrupt support for Russia's war from any corner of the world where it is identified. We are working in lockstep to limit Russian revenue even further while ensuring continued energy supplies to emerging market and developing countries via the G7+ price cap for seaborne Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products," the statement read.

They also promised to continue to work together to strengthen economic restrictions to ensure that the costs to Russia continue to grow.

