US, EU to Discuss Energy, Taiwan During Dialogue on China Thursday - State Dept. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) US and EU senior diplomats will discuss energy, security and Taiwan during their bilateral dialogue on China, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, Deputy Secretary (of State Wendy) Sherman and Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino will lead the second high-level meeting of the US and EU dialogue on China," the official said during a press briefing.

The discussion will focus on key areas, including technology, human rights, multilateralism, disinformation and security, the official also said.

"Certainly, Taiwan will be the topic of discussions," the official added.

Both sides will issue a joint statement at the conclusion of the bilateral dialogue, according to the official.