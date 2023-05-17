US, EU to Work More Closely on Aligning Sanctions - US Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United States and the European Union have decided that their respective agencies - including the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the Directorate-General for Financial Stability, EU Financial Services and Capital Markets Union (DG FISMA) - align their work to better implement sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"OFAC, EEAS and DG FISMA identified ways to align the implementation of sanctions, promote compliance, strengthen enforcement and address shared foreign policy challenges," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The statement comes just weeks after the representatives of OFAC, EEAS and DG FISMA met in Brussels to exchange best practices regarding sanctions and further strengthen their working relationships.

The teams explored methods to prevent existing sanctions from obstructing humanitarian and trade assistance in areas of need and allowing sanctioned jurisdictions to preserve internet freedom, the release said.

The United States and the European Union have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia since Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and has implemented a similar sanctions regime against Iran, among other countries.