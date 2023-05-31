US-EU Trade and Technology Council Hopes for Cooperation With China, Others - Blinken

The US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is interested in cooperation with China and other major countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is interested in cooperation with China and other major countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Some of the things that we have talked about through the TTC would require as well cooperation and collaboration with China as well as with other major countries.

We look to do that, and we hope we'll be able to proceed," Blinken said during a press briefing following a TTC meeting in Lulea, Sweden.