US, EU Urge Warring Sides in Ethiopia to End Abuses, Seek Ceasefire - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States and the European Union have joined in calling on the warring forces in Ethiopia to end abuses on all sides and immediately enter into negotiations to end their conflict, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The United States, the European Union, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom urged the parties to immediately end abuses and enter into negotiations toward a ceasefire to lay the foundation for a broader and inclusive dialogue to restore peace in Ethiopia and preserve the unity of the Ethiopian state," Price said in a readout.