US, EU Use Conflict In Ukraine To Divert Attention From Middle East - Lavrov At UNSC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 09:19 PM

American and European colleagues divert the attention of developing countries from the Middle East issue by using blackmail threats to force these countries to take their side in the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday

"Americans and Europeans are using the Ukrainian topic, so as to use blackmail threats and bring over countries to their side and distract their attention from the Middle East and other regions of the Global South," Lavrov told the Security Council meeting, where the Palestinian question was discussed.

"Americans and Europeans are using the Ukrainian topic, so as to use blackmail threats and bring over countries to their side and distract their attention from the Middle East and other regions of the Global South," Lavrov told the Security Council meeting, where the Palestinian question was discussed.

