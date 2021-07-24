WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The United States, European Union, NATO and several European states said in a joint statement that they welcome the Taliban movement's (banned in Russia) commitments and openness to negotiate with Kabul a mechanism for a representative government in Afghanistan.

"We welcome in particular the commitments made by the Taliban yesterday to inclusive governance, respecting human rights, including the rights of women and minorities, to abide by international law, including international humanitarian law, and to upholding counter terrorism commitments," the US-Europe Communiqué on Afghanistan and Peace Efforts said on Friday.

The United States and its European partners also welcome the Taliban's openness to negotiate a mechanism for a representative government with the Afghan government's negotiation team, the communique said.