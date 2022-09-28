US, EU Working to Bring Forward Regulations on Russia Oil Cap in Coming Months - Treasury

The United States is working constantly with the European Union to bring forward regulations in the coming months on a price cap for Russian oil, Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, told a Senate hearing on Wednesday

"We are working with them constantly, daily to bring forward the regulations - in their case it will be regulation, in ours it will be through administrative action, the UK will use legislation - such that we are in a position to implement it in the coming months," Rosenberg said. "We have every good indication that we are moving together towards implementation of this policy."