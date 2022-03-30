UrduPoint.com

US EUCOM Chief Says Time To Re-Examine NATO's Permanent Architecture In Eastern Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 08:15 PM

US EUCOM Chief Says Time to Re-Examine NATO's Permanent Architecture in Eastern Europe

Russia's military operation in Ukraine is an opportunity for NATO to re-examine its permanent military architecture in Eastern Europe, US European Command chief Gen. Tod Wolters said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russia's military operation in Ukraine is an opportunity for NATO to re-examine its permanent military architecture in Eastern Europe, US European Command chief Gen. Tod Wolters said on Wednesday.

"It's got to change and certainly this is an opportunity as a result of this senseless act on behalf of Russia to re-examine the permanent military architecture that exists not only in Eastern Europe, but in our air policing activity in aviation, in our standing naval maritime groups," Wolters told a House hearing.

